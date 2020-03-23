For Many Colorado Businesses, Work From Home Is Nothing New

Many Colorado companies were out ahead of the recent directive from Gov. Jared Polis ordering businesses to reduce the number of people physically present in the workplace by 50 percent.

Businesses have been pushing employees to work-from-home and running offices statewide with skeleton crews for a week or more. Management and staff at most firms – from Fortune 500 giants to mom-and-pop eateries – are already becoming accustomed to the new reality brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus, Kelly Brough, the president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, said.

“All of us know what we need to do to be safe, and we’ve all been doing it,” she said.

Restrictions on bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and other entertainment venues have been in place for over a week.

Polis said he expects businesses to comply with the mandate by Tuesday, unless they are able to keep people at least six feet apart on-site. On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock placed more stringent limits on his city’s residents and ordered people to stay at home unless they need groceries or medical supplies and medications.