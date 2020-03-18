Can I Get Unemployment In Colorado? It’s A Crazy Situation, But We’re Answering Your Questions

In the meantime, CPR has received questions from dozens of newly unemployed and underemployed people about what benefits are available and how it works. To answer them, we turned to state officials and private employment attorneys.

Have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit it to akenney@cpr.org.

Who can apply?

Unemployment benefits are available to people who lose their jobs or suffer a significant reduction in hours or pay through “no fault of their own."

Many who have been laid off as a result of COVID-19 will be eligible, but there are a lot of variables. Experts’ general advice is to apply and see what happens — but don’t count on receiving unemployment, especially for more complex work situations.

“Go ahead and file it and let them make a determination. You have a right to file ... an unemployment claim,” said employment attorney Ralph Torres. “Whether you get it is a different story.”

Only people in the U.S. legally may collect the benefit.

Can independent contractors collect unemployment?

No. The program generally doesn’t help freelancers and people working for platforms such as Uber in Colorado.

According to CDLE: “Generally speaking, gig workers are independent contractors, which means the businesses for whom they work are not paying unemployment premiums. Thus, those workers would not qualify.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Copper Mountain posted “closed” signs Sunday, March 15, 2020. Gov. Jared Polis ordered all ski areas in Colorado to close Sunday, March 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak, and the state advised anyone who lives in or visited Summit County in the past week to self-distance from others.

What if I’m a seasonal, intermittent or part-time worker?

Ski-resort workers and other temporary employees are likely to qualify for unemployment benefits, according to CDLE.

Substitute teachers have a different situation. They may qualify, depending on their wages and how long they’ve been doing the job.

When should I apply?

Workers can apply for unemployment as soon as they stop working. If your hours have been significantly reduced, you can apply when the new schedule takes effect.

If you expect a job loss in the near future, CDLE advises waiting until it happens before filing your paperwork.

How do I apply?

The only way to apply is through the CDLE website. Find general information here, and then file through the MyUI system.

CDLE offers two phone hotlines: 303-318-9000 or 1-800-388-5515. Operators can guide you through the process, but they cannot apply for you. This can be helpful for people with unusual cases, but you’ll likely face long waits.

“If you have a complicated separation, such as partial separation from your employer, it is helpful to ask someone,” Haavind said

Some of the state’s workforce centers are closed or soon-to-close due to COVID-19, but some may still offer advice over the phone. Find your local center and call for information.

How much money will I receive? And for how long?

Unemployment can replace about 55 percent of your average weekly wages, with a maximum benefit of roughly $600 per week.

An estimator is available online. The benefit can last up to 26 weeks, but that period has been extended in previous crises.

The average benefit is about $400 per week.

I got an error message when I tried to file for UI. What’s up?

The MyUI system has intermittently crashed under heavy demand throughout this week, and glitches are frequent. CDLE recommends applying late at night or early in the morning. Use the “save” function frequently. Some people have had success only after resubmitting their information many times.

We don’t know when the state will resolve these problems.

“We have staff working on this around the clock, and we also know that there are certain obstacles to ensuring full capacity and stability in a system that has never seen this demand,” Haavind said.

How long does it take to receive an unemployment payment?

It typically takes four to six weeks from application to first payment. Payments arrive by debit card or by direct bank deposit.

State officials are trying to speed things up.

“That’s our priority,” Haavind said.

One option is to process all of the claims from a company in one batch, rather than processing them individually.

The state is also asking federal officials to potentially ease up its requirements, to allow “flexible policies and rules so that we can meet the surge of demands.”

It’s a huge challenge.

“The person claiming benefits has to establish that they lost their job through no fault of their own,” said employment attorney Brian Stutheit. “That requires that a clerk ... assess whether the employee was at fault. And I don’t know they’re going to do that with 7,000 claims in a day.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Matt Delano, a manager at Denver’s Cherry Cricket, in the restaurant’s kitchen Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The Cherry Cricket’s owners had to furlough most of its employees and switch to pick-up or curb-side orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

Do restaurant tips count toward my unemployment benefit?

Usually, your unemployment payment is a percentage of your previous wages. But many restaurant workers collect most of their pay from tips, not their hourly wage.

So, can you count those tips on the unemployment application? It depends.

If you or your employer have been tracking those tips and paying taxes on them, you should be able to claim them.

“Tips are considered wages and your employer should have included tips when reporting your wages,” CDLE told us.

But if you’ve been collecting cash tips without reporting them as income, you’re probably out of luck, experts said.

“If the employee has been keeping tips, and not declaring them as taxable income, the employee will be hard-pressed to establish that those tips should be the basis to increase benefits,” Stutheit said.

The question is whether you can “substantiate” the wages you're claiming. The state compares your application to records reported by employers.

Do I have to continue searching for work during this time?

Colorado’s unemployment rules require people to prove that they’re looking for a new job continuously. The state is looking at changing that in the short term, given entire sectors of the economy are now shut down. For now, once you qualify for UI benefits, keep an eye out for communications from CDLE about those requirements.

“We have to consider, who would those (changes) apply to?” Haavind said. “If you’re separated permanently from your employer, you do have to conduct a valid work search.”

But she acknowledged that’s not an option for people under quarantine.

Can I qualify for unemployment if I’m on unpaid sick leave?

No, according to CDLE: “If you are off work because you are unable to work because you are sick, you do not qualify under current standards."

The state is working on emergency rules to cover this situation too, although the federal government may also take action.

And, again, it may be worth applying anyway. Each situation is different.