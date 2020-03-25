Restaurants Balance Staying Open With Staying Safe In A New World Centered Around Takeout And Disinfectant

Baidwan, along with other restaurateurs, has been advertising his business’ cleanliness to put customers at ease and promote trust in his establishment. To avoid laying off workers, he’s switched some of his employees’ primary job to regularly sanitizing all surfaces and offering disinfectant wipes to customers who arrive for pick-up orders.

Restaurants are also leaving food on porches and ringing the doorbell for deliveries, as well as encouraging customers to pay over the phone so no receipts have to be signed.

Other restaurants that do not offer delivery are doing curb-side services to encourage customers not to come into the establishment.

Gerald Foote, an associate professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver, says those methods can help lessen the spread of the virus, especially curbside pick-up.

“It keeps customers apart and it’s safer [because] the customer has the food right away,” Foote said. “It’s not sitting on someone’s porch.”

Foote also emphasized that leaving the food on the porch is fine as long as the customer gets it right away. It becomes a food hazard if it stays there.

Jerrod Hofferber is a manager for El Camino, which serves the greater Highlands area.

“It’s a work-in-progress day-to-day, thinking of how we can improve [and] limit our contact with people,” he said. “We try to distance ourselves from the guests as much as possible.”

For El Camino, pick-up is more popular than delivery. Hofferber said the restaurant is only doing about 12 deliveries per day.

“We’re just trying to keep our people positive,” he said.

Elliot Schiffer is the CEO of Mici Handcrafted Italian, which has six locations throughout the state. Customers were already able to order online directly through the company’s site. Mici now allows customers to request that their delivery is touch-free. The company also requires all delivery drivers to wear gloves.

“We have implemented hourly cleanings [inside],” Schiffer said “We have a timer on the hour and we spray surfaces that people may come in contact with inside the restaurant from the door handles to the counters.”

Schiffer said Mici is lucky that they already had an online ordering system prior to COVID-19, since so many of his customers were already accustomed to relying on delivery and pick-up.

“Certainly, this is a painful time, but we are fortunate that we have the capabilities to have some of our business back,” he said.