As Coronavirus Continues To Spread, Tenants And Landlords Have The Same Question: What To Do About Rent?

A grassroots group in Colorado has a message for state leaders: We’re not paying rent until the COVID-19 crisis is over. They say the sudden loss of income has made it impossible.

“We're working on [either] a rent strike or a rent freeze, and our leaders are going to have to choose which one it is,” said Desiree Kane of Estes Park.

Kane is a consultant who works in event planning. When COVID-19 hit the state, she watched as contract gig after gig got canceled.

“Over the course of days, all of my income went to zero,” Kane said. “And it was happening to a bunch of my friends.”

Kane sent a text message to six of her friends — all were in similar situation. That turned into a statewide movement called Colorado Rent Strike and Eviction Defense. Kane says they have organizers in every major city in Colorado and their Facebook group has grown to over three thousand members.

Courtesy of Desiree Kane Desiree Kane of Estes Park watched her income drop drastically because of COVID-19. She's one of the organizers of Colorado Rent Strike and Eviction Defense.

The group has backed a petition that demands, among other actions, a statewide freeze — not a deferment — on collections of rent, mortgages, and utilities.

Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is identifying “all lawful means to give tenants a reprieve from actions that would remove them from their homes and impose penalties for late or non-payment of rent,” according to a statement from a spokesperson.

But so far, Polis has not called for a statewide rent freeze.

With non-essential businesses shuttered, Colorado’s economy has come screeching to a halt.

More than 80,000 unemployment claims have been processed in Colorado, and Kane said she thinks people’s survival instincts are starting to kick in.

“Do I starve to death or do I fight with my landlord?” she asked.

Some landlords do rely on rental income for their own mortgages. They navigate this new reality carefully.