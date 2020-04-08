Colorado Seeing Coronavirus Deaths In People Under 40

Colorado has now seen COVID-19-related deaths of two people under the age of 40, and deaths in every 10-year age bracket older than that, according to data provided by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday.

There have now been 190 deaths across the state, the governor said as he provided an update on the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"There are more victims ahead of us than behind us," Polis soberly noted.

The state's numbers, however, don't include the death of a 21-year-old that was confirmed by Colorado Mesa University on the Western Slope. An email was sent to the student body about the death due to complications related to the virus. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinal reports that the student, Cody Lyster, was in pursuit of a criminal justice degree.