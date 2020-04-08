Colorado Seeing Coronavirus Deaths In People Under 40
Colorado has now seen COVID-19-related deaths of two people under the age of 40, and deaths in every 10-year age bracket older than that, according to data provided by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday.
There have now been 190 deaths across the state, the governor said as he provided an update on the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
"There are more victims ahead of us than behind us," Polis soberly noted.
The state's numbers, however, don't include the death of a 21-year-old that was confirmed by Colorado Mesa University on the Western Slope. An email was sent to the student body about the death due to complications related to the virus. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinal reports that the student, Cody Lyster, was in pursuit of a criminal justice degree.
In a state that is increasingly starting to show signs of tiring of the restrictions, the governor again acknowledged that “staying at home is hard.” A target date of April 26 is the goal for the end of restrictions. Polis said that “at this point, based on the data we have and the data that's emerging, we feel confident that we can achieve that date.”
In response to a question on what the state sees in the future, the governor again leaned into his appeals that Coloradans follow the stay home restrictions and the good that has been done so far.
"The next week of data is going to be absolutely critical to see the trajectory. What we are seeing now is a slowdown in the rate and trajectory" due to closure of bars/restaurants, but now we see how much effect from stay-at-home-order.
