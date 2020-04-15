Polis Says He’s Offended By Comparisons Of His Stay-At-Home Order To Nazism

Gov. Jared Polis became emotional during a COVID-19 news update on Wednesday after a reporter said some people on the Western Slope have compared his stay-at-home order to Nazism.

The Governor is a Jewish-American who said he lost family during the Holocaust.

“I’m offended by any comparison to Nazism,” he said as his voice cracked. “We act to save lives. The exact opposite of the slaughter of 6 million Jews and many gypsies and Catholics and gays and lesbians and Russians and so many others."