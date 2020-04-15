Trish Zornio Is Out Of Colorado’s Democratic Primary Senate Race

The Democratic field for Colorado’s U.S. Senate race just got a little smaller. Scientist and educator Trish Zornio suspended her campaign Wednesday morning.

Zornio thanked her supporters on Twitter and put an end to her longshot, grass-roots campaign.

COVID-19 stalled out a campaign that relied on face-to-face meetings with voters across the state to get her message out and make her way onto the ballot.

“The novel coronavirus may have grounded this campaign, but this isn’t the end,” she said in a statement. “We’ve laid the groundwork for the next generation of women and science in government.”

While she didn’t know what was next for her politically, Zornio said she will continue to fight for “progress on climate, health care, education, and especially will assist as possible to transition us forward from COVID-19.”

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper has made the primary ballot and is the presumptive frontrunner in the battle against Republican incumbent Cory Gardner this fall. Former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff handily won the party’s March precinct caucuses, making it extremely likely he will secure enough support at the upcoming state convention to qualify for the ballot as well.

Several other Democrats are still trying to secure a line on the Democratic Primary ballot, including Lorena Garcia, Stephany Rose Spaulding and Michelle Ferrigno Warren. They’d need 30 percent of delegate support to do that. A modified version of the State Assembly and convention this weekend is where they hope to hit that number.