35 Songs For Howlin’ During The Pandemic

A Facebook group that now has over half a million members has started a movement statewide. Coloradans in isolation have been going outside every night at 8 p.m. to howl in support of health care workers.

Aldo Pandoja from Don Chicharrón reached out to Indie 102.3 about playing their song "El Coyote" each night at 8 p.m. to coincide with the howling.

We decided to do it one better: create a howl-tastic 35-song playlist and play a different howl song on air every night at 8 p.m.

Listen to the full playlist: