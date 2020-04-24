Some Coloradans Wonder, Where’s My Coronavirus Stimulus Check?

As of Friday, the federal government has distributed nearly $158 billion in "economic impact payments," otherwise known as stimulus checks related to the coronavirus pandemic. Coloradans have received 1,532,632 payments. But Google searches show many people are still wondering when they will receive money.

If you haven't received your check and you do qualify, don't worry: The IRS is still sending checks (or depositing into bank accounts) weekly. But how do you know if you qualify?

U.S. citizens, permanent residents or a "qualifying resident alien," meaning you have a green card or passed the "substantial presence test," qualify for stimulus money. However, people who file taxes jointly with someone who does not have a social security number are only eligible for a check if either person served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

You will receive $1,200 per adult in your house if you make less than $75,000 or $112,500 if you file your taxes as the head of your household. You'll get a smaller check if you make more money.

If you filed taxes for 2018 or 2019, the IRS doesn't need any additional information from you in order to send you a check. If you didn't file your taxes for 2018 or 2019, file ASAP for last year (that could also be what's delaying your check).

If you qualify, have done everything correctly and still haven't received your check, try filling out the "Get My Payment" application on the IRS website.

A bill being considered by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., would expand stimulus check recipients to include undocumented immigrants who have individual taxpayer identification numbers. The Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act has not yet passed the House of Representatives.