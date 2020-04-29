Ravi Turman was so new to Colorado that she mistook symptoms of COVID-19 for altitude sickness.

“The shortness of breath I kind of just brushed off as me being new to Colorado,” Turman said. “It did not feel any different from a cold, from a bad cold.”

Only after her lips turned blue did the Indianapolis native finally go to the hospital. Her condition was so grave that doctors in the emergency department at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital quickly put Turman on a ventilator and induced a coma.

“I wondered at one point, am I dead? Is this what dead is like?” Turman remembered. “I was hearing different voices saying different things. Some of it sounded like they were about to prepare for my funeral.”

Turman, 51, spent 10 days on the ventilator, unconscious in one of the hospital’s five COVID-19 intensive care units.

“One day I felt like I was actually leaving, meaning I was about to die, and what I felt snapped me back was my mother,” Turman recalled. “It was almost as if she was praying and she was saying, ‘I can't lose another child.’”

Turman said she also heard the voice of her daughter pleading with her to live. She said the voices of her loved ones penetrated her coma and convinced her to survive.

Turman is one of the first patients in Colorado to be placed on a ventilator and successfully survive COVID-19, according to an unscientific analysis by UCHealth and the Colorado Hospital Association.