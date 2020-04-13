Polis Says Colorado Will Soon Provide Key Coronavirus Updates With Racial Data, Hospital Discharges

Updated 12:58 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis began his first COVID-19 update of the week with the announcement that two pieces of information that the public has clamored for will soon be available.

The state will soon release racial data and feel that they have 75 percent of the total information, but not all of it has been collected. Additionally, the state will also start to report hospital discharges of patients whose condition has improved.

"That'll be very important to see the pattern of who's hospitalized for — not who by name — but how many people are hospitalized for two or three days, for 10 or 12 days, the outcomes of which ones are discharged," Polis said.

Andrew Kenney/CPR News Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that the state of Colorado will soon be releasing information on racial data and hospital discharges related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state has been pushing for uniform information they could act on and in the case of hospitalization and discharge, is waiting on approval from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA to begin the release.

The intent is to get both data sets to the public.

Polis provided an initial update on the state statistics for the pandemic: 7,684 known positive cases, 1,472 have been hospitalized and that the state has passed another threshold in deaths. There have now been 304 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.