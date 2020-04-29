More Money For Smaller, Local Governments Could Come In Next Coronavirus Relief Package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday revealed a bit of House Democrats’ plans when it comes to the next coronavirus relief package: more aid for state and local governments, and more funding for smaller municipalities.

State and local leaders in Colorado have been calling for more federal aid as they respond to COVID-19. The last $2.2 trillion aid packaged included $150 billion to state and local governments, but only local governments with populations of 500,000 or more received aid directly.

“What are our plan is now is to have two separate — maybe even three —state, county and municipality,” Pelosi said Wednesday. “And we could take it all the way down…to [populations of] 10,000 and fewer.”

The Colorado congressional delegation has been particularly active on this front. With more than 150 co-sponsors, Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse introduced legislation earlier this month that would provide $250 billion to local communities in aid and remove the 500,000 population cap.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck led a delegation letter asking Congressional leaders to do away with the population cap, and Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet teamed up with Gov. Jared Polis to write Senate leadership about providing flexible fiscal relief.