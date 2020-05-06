Colorado National Guard F-16s from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora will scream overhead Wednesday as they take a goodwill tour of the Front Range.

The guard said it's part of a nationwide Air Force mission to boost public morale during the coronavirus pandemic known as Operation American Resolve. After the fighter jets take to the skies at Buckley AFB, they'll push the throttle up and turn toward Sterling in northwest Colorado — passing overhead around 4:33 p.m.

The whole flyover will run approximately from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Here's a map so you can see when they'll fly over your home city.