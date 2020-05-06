The head of Colorado's National Guard is up for a big promotion.

President Donald Trump has nominated Major General Michael Loh to be the next director of the U.S. Air National Guard.

Loh was appointed Adjutant General of Colorado's National Guard in 2017 by former Gov. John Hickenlooper and remained in that role under Gov. Jared Polis. As head of the state's National Guard, he also serves as director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

In a statement announcing the nomination, Polis said, “Major General Loh has dedicated his career to public service, and we are thrilled he has been nominated to this position... I am grateful for all Major General Loh has done for Coloradans and our military.”

The governor added that “Colorado wishes him the best of luck and knows his expertise will be an incredible asset to our country and the Air National Guard.”

According to his biography on the state's website, Loh graduated in 1984 from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He served seven years on active duty, as both as an F-16 instructor and strike pilot, and has spent most of his career in the state.

Loh's Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for May 21 in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.