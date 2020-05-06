WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis Will Update Colorado On The State’s Coronavirus Response And Reopening

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will speak from the Capitol today at 1:30 p.m. with the latest updates on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening process.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 17,364 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had been identified in Colorado, and 903 people had died from the disease. Nearly 86,000 people have been tested.

The governor will take questions from the media and the address will be carried live by CPR News on the radio and online.