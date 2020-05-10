Polis and Trump to Meet This Week in Washington, DC

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is headed to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for Polis said he “looks forward to a productive conversation.”

“The Governor’s first priority is the health and safety of Coloradans, and the federal government is an important partner in Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Polis is expected to push for “more federal support during this global pandemic, including critical testing supplies and personal protective equipment” during the meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.

While Colorado has received shipments from the national stockpile, it hasn’t been enough to meet demand. And efforts to purchase supplies on the open market haven’t always worked out well for the state. At the start of the pandemic, Polis told CNN that one shipment was taken by the federal government.

Trump, who has remained largely confined at the White House, since March has met with a number of governors in recent weeks, including the governors of Texas, Iowa, Louisiana and New Jersey. They have been discussing state response, testing, and federal help to states.

All visitors are tested for COVID-19 before meeting the president. Still, two White House aides tested positive last week.