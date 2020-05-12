Rocky Mountain National Park To Begin Reopening On May 27

Colorado's iconic national park will start a phased reopening on Wednesday, May 27, after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement from Rocky Mountain National Park comes the same day as state parks begin to open their campsites.

Rocky Mountain still warned in their statement that summer in the park would look "much different this year."

The park will start issuing wilderness and backcountry camping permits on May 27.

Only a few of the park's campsites will open up this summer. The Moraine Park and Glacier Basin campgrounds will partially open on June 4 at about half capacity. The Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak campgrounds will stay closed.

Shuttle buses in the Bear Lake Road corridor will also start on May 27, with occupancy limited to 15 passengers per trip. The hiker's shuttle buses that leaves from Estes Park Visitor Center will remain unoperational.

Rocky Mountain National Park had closed its doors to visitors on Friday, March 20, shortly after the mayor of Estes Park called on the park to close.