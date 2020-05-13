Graduation Celebration: Join CPR Classical In Honoring Your Graduate On The Radio

The Class of 2020 is graduating in unprecedented times. Gone are this year's traditional large ceremonies where students mark the occasion by walking across a public stage to receive their diploma. With less pomp under these circumstances, CPR Classical wants to share our public radio stage to celebrate these graduates.

CPR Classical will present a special hour-long Graduation Celebration honoring this year's graduates on Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m. MDT. It's an hour filled with music you might have heard at an in-person graduation. The program will feature classics such as Elgar's, "Pomp and Circumstance" and Verdi's "Triumphal March", as well as dedications and stories about Colorado students who are graduating this year.

If you have a family member or friend who is graduating this May and you want to make a dedication to them, please send us their information via email at graduation@cpr.org or by leaving a voicemail at 720-222-9501.

Include in your email or voicemail:

the graduate's name

school they are graduating from (degree if applicable)

a quick story about their journey

if you have photos you'd like to share, please include those as well

We'll share the stories to create some community pride in a few ways:

We will feature graduate photos and stories on CPR Classical's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages*. If you have a photo of your graduate in a cap and gown that is wonderful, but any photo of them you'd like shared will be great.

We've created a public event on Facebook if you'd like to connect with your neighborhood graduation celebration.

We will be playing dedications and sharing the names and accomplishments of those graduating on the air during our Graduation Celebration program. So tune in on Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m.!

Listen to CPR Classical on your radio at 88.1 FM in Denver, stream the music by clicking on "Listen Live" in the navigation above or by asking your smart speaker to "Play CPR Classical."

*Please note: This information will be public, so do not include any information on your submission that you do not want shared publicly.