Journey To Freedom: The Spirituals Radio Project
- Holland speaks with Monika Vischer about the new radio feature, Journey to Freedom: The Spiritual Radio Project and explains the origins of the African-American Spiritual.
- Classical music, and in fact American history is incomplete without understanding the story that spirituals tell, or hearing their melodies that can wrench the heart, elevate the soul and stick in the memory. This month, CPR Classical launches a yearlong exploration into these deeply moving works. M.
- M. Roger Holland reflects on the spiritual “He Never Said A Mumblin Word" in this month's installment of Journey to Freedom: The Spirituals Radio Project.
- M. Roger Holland, II presents "Lord, How Come Me Here?", this month's featured spiritual to launch our yearlong series: Journey to Freedom: The Spirituals Radio Project.