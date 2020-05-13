Video: Polis Visits Trump In DC, Updates On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, alongside Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, will meet with President Donald Trump Wednesday at the White House.
The governor's office said Polis intends to advocate for Colorado to continue to receive more federal support during the COVID-19 pandemic, including critical testing supplies and personal protective equipment.
The meeting with the president is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. MDT. Polis is scheduled to speak later Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. MDT. Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage of Polis' afternoon remarks. Our digital channels will provide coverage of both events.
White House Meeting
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time, but CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as it begins.
