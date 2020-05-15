WATCH LIVE: Polis To Update State On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response Friday Afternoon
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening process Friday afternoon at 1:30 from the state Capitol.
As of Thursday evening, 20,838 cases have been identified in Colorado and at least 1,091 people have died of the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19. Sixty of the state's 64 counties have reported cases, and nearly 116,000 tests have been performed.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time, but CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as it begins.
