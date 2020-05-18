WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to update Coloradans on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening process Monday at 10:30 a.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, 21,938 coronavirus cases had been identified in the state and 1,215 deaths have occurred among people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Colorado has seen more than 126,000 people tested.

CPR News will carry the governor's remarks live both on-air and online.