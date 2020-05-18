WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response
Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to update Coloradans on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening process Monday at 10:30 a.m.
As of Sunday afternoon, 21,938 coronavirus cases had been identified in the state and 1,215 deaths have occurred among people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Colorado has seen more than 126,000 people tested.
CPR News will carry the governor's remarks live both on-air and online. You can listen to the audio by clicking Listen Live above, find a station or a stream for all your devices, or watch the embedded video below.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time, but CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as it begins.
