WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis Gives Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response, Reopening

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to brief the state on the response to the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. Wednesday from the carriage house at the governor's residence at Boettcher Mansion.

On Tuesday, the state released draft guidelines on how restaurants could reopen for dine-in service with a lot of modifications from what diners remember from before the pandemic. No date for reopening was announced.

As of Tuesday, nearly 132,000 coronavirus tests had identified 22,482 infections in Colorado. 1,257 people have died while infected, at least 968 as a direct result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

The governor will take questions from the media and his remarks will be carried live by CPR News on the radio and online. Find a frequency or other streams here, click Listen Live above for streaming audio or watch the video below.