Three Children In Colorado Identified With Suspected Coronavirus-Linked Disease

Several children in Colorado have been identified with a disease that may be linked to COVID-19 that primarily affects children. The disease called multi-system inflammatory syndrome has been identified in New York and elsewhere in the country.



Colorado has three potential cases and the state has reported it to the Centers Disease Control and Prevention. The state won’t get final results for a few days. The state identified one of the cases through a review of previous cases. The other two were identified more recently but no other information has been released to protect their privacy.

“The good news is as far as we know, multi inflammatory syndrome is rare,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a press conference Wednesday.



Polis said that children typically recover after the acute crisis phase but theyn often need a clinical treatment. This disease can appear in individuals up to 20 years old and it often affects teenagers.



Dr. Sam Rodriguez with Children's Hospital Colorado said children who later developed the disease seemed to experience severe abdominal distress, rather than the respiratory issues typically linked with COVID-19.

It’s also been found in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

