Local Musicians Spotlighted On Indie 102.3 This Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend we're saluting our hard-working Colorado artists and honoring the music scene with a Local 303 takeover featuring more homegrown music per hour all weekend long.



Tune in for a special episode of More From the Local 303 on Friday night at 10 p.m. for Denver Does Denver, a celebration of Colorado artists covering each other's music. There will be an encore re-airing at 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.



The Local 303 Memorial Day Weekend begins Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday only on Indie 102.3.