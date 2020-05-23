Playlist: 9 Graduation Classics To Celebrate The Class Of 2020
The Class of 2020 is graduating in unprecedented times. Gone are this year's traditional large ceremonies where students mark the occasion by walking across a public stage to receive their diploma. With less pomp under these circumstances, CPR Classical has a soundtrack for you to honor your graduate wherever or however you decide to celebrate.
Jump to 1:58 in the first video to hear the classic graduation theme!
You can also listen to this playlist on YouTube or on Spotify.
Here is the Spotify Playlist:
