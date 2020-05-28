WATCH LIVE: The Latest From Polis On Colorado’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic, Reopening

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to brief Coloradans on the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening process on Thursday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. His remarks will come from the carriage house at the governor's residence at Boettcher Mansion.

So far, 24,767 coronavirus cases have been identified in the state according to the latest information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Total deaths stand at 1,392 and nearly 161,000 people have been tested in Colorado according to CDPHE.

CPR News will carry the governor's remarks live on the air and online; listen to audio by clicking Listen Live above, find a station or a stream for all your devices, or watch the embedded video below.