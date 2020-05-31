Hickenlooper Releases 1st TV Ad As Romanoff Releases Video On Social Media

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper unveiled his first television ad Sunday ahead of the June 30 primary election. Hickenlooper, a two-term former Colorado governor and former mayor of Denver is running against former statehouse Speaker Andrew Romanoff.

Ballots for the primary race will be mailed to voters on June 8.

Hickenlooper’s campaign said the ad, “We’re Colorado,” is part of a six-figure ad buy and will run on television stations across Colorado for the next two weeks.

“When I was sworn in as governor, Colorado ranked 40th in the country in job creation. But together we built the number one economy in America,” Hickenlooper said in the 30-second ad. “We did it the Colorado way, from the bottom up, and that’s what Washington needs now. Instead of handing out loans to big corporations, they should be helping small businesses stay in business.”

The ad was filmed outside, on the steps of his home, the same location Hickenlooper used to announce in a short video that he was dropping out of the U.S. presidential race. Hickenlooper’s campaign said during production he wore a mask between different takes and that other staff maintained at least 6 feet of distance and also wore face coverings to comply with local health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hickenlooper secured a spot on the primary ballot in March. He has led the Democratic field in fundraising and reported raising $4.1 million in the last quarter.

In response to the ad from his primary opponent, Andrew Romanoff referred to Hickenlooper as a "corporate candidate" who opposes a progressive agenda. Romanoff will release a digital ad on Monday that will run on social media as part of a get out the vote effort.

The one-and-a-half-minute video labeled “When We Win” is focused on the future of the country and paints a darker picture of the challenges the U.S faces: "You and I can chart the course, not just of this campaign, but of this country. Join this cause and we can reshape politics and restore public trust, we can turn America itself into what it once what was, and what it can be again."