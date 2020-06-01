Some Of Colorado’s Best Unsigned Acts Entered NPR’s 2020 Tiny Desk Contest. Watch These 7 Standout Videos
While concerts are on hold, independent musicians around the country still manage to share their tracks.
Many entered NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. Now in its sixth year, the contest has unsigned artists submit a video of themselves performing an original song at some sort of desk. The winner — to be announced any day now — goes on to perform at NPR headquarters in Washington.
Nearly 200 entries came from Colorado. This year's batch of entrants features videos recorded during the quarantine. Some acts strip down their full band sound to just a few acoustic instruments. Others took the Zoom meeting approach.
Below are seven of the very best out of the Centennial state, as selected by Indie 102.3's Alisha Sweeney.
VIVIAN
Brionne Aigne
Oxeye Daisy
The Reminders
Glass Cases
The Milk Blossoms
Corsicana
