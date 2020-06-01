At the same time, venues have a lot to consider when trying to strike a balance between economics and public safety once they can welcome concert-goers back.

“It’s wishful thinking that we go from mass gatherings of 10 people to 10,000 people like we would have at Red Rocks,” Kitts said. “I just don’t think anybody’s expecting that right now. It’s hard to see how this works out in any venue without a lot of creative thinking, and that’s what’s going on every single minute of every day.”

Ideas like cashless and touchless vendor systems, socially distant seating and timed entry could help ensure that everyone is comfortable.

“I think concerts come back probably when the public is ready to come back and when artists are ready to go on the road,” Kitts said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The Bluebird Theater, March 8, 2020.

In order to provide a blueprint for clubs and theaters and help fans feel at ease, the city of Denver has joined an international effort to help live music venues get back up and running as soon as possible. The idea behind Reopen Every Venue Safely is to connect venues with resources, health experts and public officials to determine policies around safety and ways to budget for them.

"It's just extremely important to be talking to other cities and being more in lockstep with best practices, globally and nationwide so that we’re not reinventing the wheel but really pulling together a support system," said Lisa Gedgaudus with Denver Arts and Venues, who will coordinate the Mile High City’s program.

Right now, REVS includes 10 other pilot cities including Seattle, Los Angeles and Austin. Canada and the United Kingdom have similar programs. Once formalized, the initiative will share plans with other cities.

“Most venues are not going to open until next year,” Gedgaudus said. “So it's just a way forward. How do we look forward and start doing that safely?”

At the same time, musicians must also adapt and make the most of the downtime. For keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth, that means more time to practice classical piano, relearn algebra with his kids and break in his family’s new trampoline at his Boulder home. He’s also planning to stream a June 4 performance to support his new solo album “2020” (written and released just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak). For the rest of the String Cheese Incident, it means virtual band meetings with plenty of brainstorming.

“It’s made me think outside the box of what I can bring to the fans, without actually seeing them or being with them,” Hollingsworth said. “Other ideas are part of a larger conversation. What could we do that’d be more interesting? How can our online presence be more? Can we do drive-in movie theaters?”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Interpol at Red Rocks, May 1, 2019.

Colorado Springs husband-and-wife hip hop duo The Reminders had to pull the plug on festival gigs around the world. That includes Greenbelt in the United Kingdom and Sonic Bloom in southern Colorado, which has postponed its annual festival to June of 2021.

“It’s been tough, and it’s also been a blessing at the same time because we haven’t been home for this long in years,” emcee Big Samir said.

Samir and Aja Black have spent much of their extra time with their three kids, their miniature poodle puppy Nipsey, and taking MasterClass courses online. They decided not to rush into playing live streams, partly because they recently observed Ramadan and fasted. But they also wanted to write new music and work out some kinks before they beam their bedroom sets out to the world.

“The kind of energy we bring live is something that I believe you cannot recreate virtually,” Samir said. “We didn't want to go live and then, you know, it doesn't sound right, it doesn't look right.”

The Reminders have lost more than just concerts during the pandemic. They also teach financial literacy courses in high schools, writing workshops and participate in artist residencies around the country.

“These are strange times that nobody could have planned for, and I'm sure a lot of people are losing money, so it's tricky,” Samir said. “Now we're just really trying to try to figure out how that's going to work.”