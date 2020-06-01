State Proposes New Rules for Pools, Rafting And All Sorts of Summer Fun

Outdoor swimming pools, parks and playgrounds could all soon be at least partially open, if they follow rules like closing off locker rooms, keeping people spread out and providing hand sanitizer.

State officials released new draft guidance Monday about a range of recreational activities in the state, as well as for places of worship. They are asking people to weigh in on the rules by Wednesday, June 3.

Gov. Jared Polis also extended many of the state’s restrictions under the Safer At Home order.

He did lift the rule that encouraged Coloradans over the age of 65 to stay home. Under the renamed “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors,” people are encouraged to recreate outside as long as they can stay far apart from others. It expires after 30 days.

Short-term rentals like those booked through Airbnb or VRBO can open as of today, under new guidance also released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Owners and managers will have to provide hand sanitizer and cleaning products, and wait 24 hours after a tenant has left to clean. The rules also require any soft objects that are hard to clean, like pillows or extra throw blankets, be removed. Guests who’ve been sick or been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 will have to cancel their stay.