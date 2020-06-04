Hickenlooper Skips Ethics Hearing, So Commission Asks AG To Make Him Show

Former governor John Hickenlooper didn’t show up for his ethics hearing on Thursday, in spite of a subpoena, prompting one member of the Independent Ethics Commission to say he was “in open violation of an order of this commission.”

Hickenlooper, currently a U.S. Senate candidate, has argued that the teleconference format of the hearing is untested and unfair.

Despite Hickenlooper's objections, the ethics commission issued a subpoena to compel his testimony at the WebEx meeting.

A district court judge declined to intervene and delay the hearing, but Hickenlooper’s attorney Mark Grueskin said the U.S. Senate candidate now is appealing to a higher court.

“The governor continues to want to testify before you in person and safely, but he is seeking an appellate decision so as not to waive any of his fundamental rights in doing that," Grueskin said.

In the face of Hickenlooper's absence, the ethics commission voted unanimously Thursday to ask the attorney general’s office to enforce the subpoena. A representative for AG Phil Weiser said that the commission would file in district court to enforce the subpoena.

The hearing got underway late, with opening statements after 10 a.m., though the complainants said they didn't want to move forward without Hickenlooper. The complaint was filed by Frank McNulty, a former Republican politician. It focuses on the question of whether the former governor inappropriately accepted gifts of air travel. Hickenlooper has said all the trips were allowed under exemptions to the state's rules about gifts to public officials.

The hearing's initial minutes were marked by audio oddities. Members of the public wandered into the meeting with their microphones active. IEC staff admonished people several times to mute themselves, and assorted children could be heard at times. More than 100 people joined the virtual meeting.

Hickenlooper's campaign quickly made hay of the issues with a press release, saying they proved that a virtual hearing is inappropriate.

This is a developing story.