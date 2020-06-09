WATCH LIVE: George Floyd’s Funeral Service In Houston

The black man whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice will be buried in Houston on Tuesday.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage of the "celebration of life" of George Floyd on the radio and online starting at 10:00 a.m. MDT. Find a signal near you, watch the video feed above or ask your smart speaker to "play CPR News."

The body of George Floyd will be carried home in a horse-drawn carriage and laid to rest next to his mother. Floyd was 46 when he was killed May 25 as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck as the dying man cried out for his mother. Floyd’s death sparked international protests and drew new attention to police treatment of African Americans in the U.S.

Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service Monday.