Colorado’s Housing Market Revs Back Up

Colorado’s housing market got a boost in May as stringent social-distancing requirements eased. Statewide, the number of new listings rose 53 percent compared to April, according to a report from the Colorado Association of Realtors.

“Now that we are out of lockdown, we have seen buyers back in the market,” wrote Patrick Muldoon, a realtor based in Colorado Springs, in the report.

While listings are still down 15 percent from a year ago, the number of pending home sales jumped 19.7 percent, the report found. The median price for a home was roughly flat.

Metro areas including Denver and Boulder are holding up better than some mountain towns. For example, sales of single-family homes fell 87 percent in Estes Park compared to 2019, according to the report.