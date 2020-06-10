Colorado’s Housing Market Revs Back Up
Colorado’s housing market got a boost in May as stringent social-distancing requirements eased. Statewide, the number of new listings rose 53 percent compared to April, according to a report from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
“Now that we are out of lockdown, we have seen buyers back in the market,” wrote Patrick Muldoon, a realtor based in Colorado Springs, in the report.
While listings are still down 15 percent from a year ago, the number of pending home sales jumped 19.7 percent, the report found. The median price for a home was roughly flat.
Metro areas including Denver and Boulder are holding up better than some mountain towns. For example, sales of single-family homes fell 87 percent in Estes Park compared to 2019, according to the report.
