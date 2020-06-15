WATCH: Polis Announces Colorado’s Coronavirus Response Will Move To ‘Protect Our Neighbors’
Updated 4:20 p.m.
Gov. Jared Polis will provide his latest update on Colorado's ongoing response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon. Polis is scheduled to speak from the carriage house at the governor's mansion at 3:00 p.m., June 15.
CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video feed above or watch it on our Facebook page.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time.
