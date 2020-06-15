Polis Has Some Good News: Colorado Bars Can Reopen, Outdoor Events Will Be Allowed

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state will move into the next phase of its coronavirus response — which will include the reopening of bars and the resumption of outdoor events — by the end of the week.

The state, which has been in the “safer at home” phase since late April, will move into the “protect our neighbors” phase by June 18, Polis said. Coloradans’ responsible choices to wear masks and practice social distancing made that possible, he said.

“That’s why we are here with good news, not bad news,” Polis said in a news conference Monday.

Bars can soon reopen at 25 percent capacity. Overnight camps of up to 25 kids outdoors and 10 kids indoors will also be allowed, as well as cosmetic services like facials, shaving and lip waxing. Indoor gatherings of up to 100 people and outdoor events of up to 500 can happen again too, as long as they observe social distancing guidelines.

Sticking to the guidelines will be important to prevent a second wave and to stay under hospital capacity, Polis said.

"We are trying to get back to at least some way to do all the normal things we do. Everybody knows, if we go back to how we did them in January, the virus will take off immediately again,” Polis said, referencing an uptick of cases in neighboring states Utah and Arizona. “In fact, we are only just a few steps ahead of this virus.”

The state will look at case trends, health care capacity, contact tracing and other factors before allowing communities to move into the new "protect our neighbors" phase.

"Strong, local public health and health care systems are the key to successfully reopening our economy," Polis said.

The guidelines are open to public comment now and will be finalized by the end of this week.

As of Monday, Colorado reported 29,299 positive coronavirus cases and 1,373 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

