WATCH LIVE: Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reform

President Donald Trump is set to announce executive actions on police procedures as Senate Republicans prepare to unveil a package of policing proposals of their own.

The president will unveil details of the White House’s plan on police reform and sign the order in the Rose Garden on June 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. MDT.

The GOP is rushing to respond to mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans. It’s a sudden shift for the Republican Party, one Democrats are watching warily.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will gavel in for an extensive Tuesday afternoon hearing on police use of force. Democrats and leading civil rights leaders say the GOP proposals don't go far enough.