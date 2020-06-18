Hickenlooper Tops Gardner, Romanoff In Pre-Primary Fundraising

John Hickenlooper’s latest campaign cash haul is $3.7 million, which leads both his primary opponent and the state’s incumbent senator.

The money was raised between April 1 and June 10, according to figures released by the Democratic Senate candidate. The former governor and Denver mayor is competing in the June 30 Democratic primary against former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff to be the eventual nominee to challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

Gardner ‘s campaign raised $2.1 million during the same time period. Romanoff reported $710,000 in his Federal Elections’ Commission campaign filing and reported $792,000 cash on hand.

While Hickenlooper’s recent fundraising outpaced both Gardner’s and Romanoff’s, Gardner still has the most available money in the race at $9.3 million. Hickenlooper’s campaign said he has $5.9 million cash on hand.

“Gardner for Senate remains in a strong position to secure re-election. With our cash on hand advantage, we'll be able to defeat whichever far-left candidate democrats choose, including John Hickenlooper who has committed egregious ethics violations and believes he's above the law,” said campaign manager Casey Contres.

Hickenlooper’s campaign said his average donation was $24 and he received 36,000 individual contributions. Contributors came from every state county and educators were the largest single group to give.

“I am thankful for the support of our grassroots army during these difficult times,” said Hickenlooper in a statement. “Republicans have already started spending millions of dollars to attack me in their attempt to save Sen. Cory Gardner. But Mitch McConnell’s ads can’t change the facts: Sen. Gardner has sided with Trump 100 percent of the time and failed to be the independent voice he promised Coloradans he’d be. This pandemic has underscored the need for change in a broken Washington, and I aim to bring that change.”

Romanoff’s campaign did not release a statement in response to his latest fundraising numbers.