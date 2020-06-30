In her race, Mitsch Bush, a former Routt County commissioner and state legislator, defeated political newcomer James Iacino. The business owner thought his experience might help with voters concerned about COVID-19’s impact on the economy.

It was a close-fought race. Iacino edged out Mitsch Bush at the assembly to get top line on the primary. Mitsch Bush had a slight fundraising edge.

Iacino thanked his supporters and family in a statement and started to make the case for his former rival.

"Our economy is in shambles, our environment is under extreme stress, and the ACA remains in a constant state of danger," Iacino said. "I’m proud to stand with Diane Mitsch Bush because my priorities are the same as they were then, and I know she will fight for what is right and bring a real voice back to the 3rd district."