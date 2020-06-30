The 3rd has been a reliable Republican seat for the last 10 years.

Boebert, a small business owner and staunch gun-rights supporter, ran to the right of Tipton, arguing he wasn’t conservative enough.

Courtesy Lauren Boebert for Congress Political novice Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the June 30, 2020 primary.

Tipton — who had been seeking a sixth term — was favored to win re-election. He received two endorsements from President Donald Trump, the most recent coming the day before the primary. Trump won this area of the state in the 2016 election.

Boebert, however, argued she was the true conservative who would back Trump’s agenda and the beliefs of the Tea Party faction in Congress. If she gets the nomination, she will go into the race without a lot of campaign cash. She has just over $13,000 on hand. Mitsch Bush has about $350,000 right now to put into the general election.

The primary results could put the reliably Republican district into play.