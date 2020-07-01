Ballot Initiatives Will Need In-Person Signatures After Court Strikes Down Gov’s Order

Colorado’s ballot initiative campaigns will have to gather signatures the old fashioned way, instead of going digital, if they want to place questions on this November’s election ballots. That’s according to a new ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court, which struck down Gov. Jared Polis’ emergency changes to the process.

Polis issued an executive order in May that was meant to allow the collection of signatures by mail or email. Campaigns normally have to collect thousands of signatures in person to qualify for the ballot.

The business group Colorado Concern sued the governor, arguing he’d overstepped his authority. Daniel Ritchie, a member of the organization and former University of Denver chancellor, was also a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

They lost in a lower court, but the state’s highest court took the appeal. The court noted that the petition gathering process was written in detail into the state constitution by voters in 1910.

The constitution requires that “the personal signature occur in the presence of the person circulating the petition,” the ruling stated. “That requirement cannot be suspended by executive order, even during a pandemic.”

The email collection system was meant to mitigate the risk of coronavirus transmission by reducing the use of in-person signature gathering. That could also make it cheaper and easier to gather thousands of signatures. But some campaigns were still trying to figure out the new process, and most were deploying in-person crews anyway, with safety measures like using a new pen for every voter.

Twenty campaigns are currently in the signature gathering phase, including the tax measure that would raise rates on higher income earners; a measure to create a paid family and medical leave program; and new taxes on cigarettes, tobacco and vaporizers.

"We are still reading the decision but we have stopped any single line (digital) petition gathering, but we don’t expect the decision to hinder us from having all the necessary signatures by August 3rd," wrote Olga Robak, communications director for the paid leave Colorado Families First campaign, in an email.

Polis called the Justice's decision a blow to citizens' right to put issues to voters.

"It is certainly convenient for certain groups or elected leaders have to deal with fewer ballot initiatives. It makes my life easier as Governor that there will be fewer curveballs coming our way," he said in a statement. "But sadly it’s at the cost of making it much harder and even dangerous from a public health perspective for activists on all sides to get their issues on the ballot for voters to decide."

Colorado Concern said it would be negatively affected if voters approved some of the initiatives, especially paid family leave and the progressive tax measure.

