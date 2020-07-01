Despite Pandemic And Recession, Colorado Biz Leaders Entertain Some Positive Thinking

Colorado business leaders’ optimism is rebounding, but the COVID-19 pandemic remains a drag on hiring and capital spending, according to a report by researchers at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business.

Expectations for sales and profits jumped during the third quarter relative to the historic lows in the prior three-month period as business leaders cited pent-up demand and resiliency, according to the report. A majority of company managers anticipate sales and employment reaching pre-pandemic levels during the next 12 months. Still, others don’t expect a recovery until 2022 at the earliest, and a small segment never expects to recover, according to the report.

Roughly half of the respondents expect a decline in business investment, while about 40 percent anticipate a reduction in hiring.

“Business leaders are telling us they are optimistic the COVID-19 economic bounce back will occur fairly rapidly,” Richard Wobbekind, executive director at the Leeds Business Research Division, wrote in the report. “However, the pessimism we are seeing in business spending and hiring is a cause for concern.”