Coronavirus Pandemic Ramps Up The Pessimism Of Colorado Business Leaders

Colorado business leaders’ optimism dropped to its lowest level in 17 years as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the state’s economy, according to a survey by the University of Colorado Boulder.

The quarterly report reflects a grim outlook on industry sales, profits, hiring and spending amid the worldwide crisis. The survey, conducted between March 1 and March 20, doesn’t reflect the most recent batch of economic data, which isn’t promising, Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Leeds Business Research Division, said in a written statement.

Courtesy Leeds School of Business The 2020 second-quarter business confidence index from the Leeds School of Business sunk. A majority of panelists cited COVID-19 as the reason.

The vast majority of respondents – 86 percent – cited the pandemic as their biggest concern. Panelists also pointed to the overall economy, the upcoming election and the oil market. Still, panelists gave higher marks for hiring and business spending than during the Great Recession

Respondents are somewhat optimistic about the potential for a rebound during the third quarter.

“There is optimism that the worst of the impact will be short-lived,” Lewandowski said.