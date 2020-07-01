These 4 Maps Show How RTD’s Bus Service Could Change (And Shrink) Next Year

It’s entirely possible that the board will choose none of the above. In a brief discussion after the presentation, some board members said they wanted to see hybrids of them.

And an informal poll by the board showed clear support for prioritizing a regional transit backbone while supporting partnerships where communities pay for and operate local service — at least in the more immediate future when RTD’s budget is tightest.

That would mark a significant change for the way metro transit has worked since RTD’s formation about 50 years ago. It’s been the dominant provider since then.

"It's pretty obvious to all of us that we are not able to do the kind of service that we have done in the past, and that we need to look at ways to partner to provide service to areas that need it,” said Denver board member Kate Williams.

But that could be politically difficult unless RTD sends some of its own money to local governments, said board member Natalie Menten of Lakewood.

“The taxpayers may view this as double taxation,” she said.

It’s also possible that some areas that lose service could leave RTD and subsequently stop paying the agency’s 1 percent sales tax like Castle Rock did in 2005.

The board is set to decide on a service plan to go into effect in 2021 before the end of the year.

The coronavirus pandemic is one big reason why RTD is prepared to make significant service cuts, but its budget problems predate the coronavirus turmoil. The agency increased service by 20 percent between 2012 and 2019, RTD CFO Heather McKillop told the board in late 2019. Much of that was financed by debt, she said, and RTD’s revenue didn’t keep up with that growth.

“We have offered and built at a rate that we could not sustain in the future,” she said.

Regardless, the agency is still under pressure — including from Gov. Jared Polis — to deliver major capital projects promised to voters in 2004, like the $1.5 billion B Line extension to Boulder and Longmont. It will also soon open a new commuter rail line to the northern suburbs in September.

In addition, a new external accountability committee convened by key legislators, the governor’s office and the RTD board will begin meeting later in the summer.