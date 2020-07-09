CDOT Dangles $47M Carrot To Encourage Denver Area Governments To Build Safer Streets

Car-centric roads in the Denver metro could become safer for pedestrians, cyclist and people with disabilities under a program the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Under the Safer Main Streets Initiative, the department and Denver's metropolitan planning organization will award up to $47 million to local governments. Officials say it will amount to a region-wide effort to improve safety for all users.

It’s an especially important cause now because the coronavirus has led to an increase in the number of people cycling and walking, said Nicole Nason, administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.

“Our streets are teeming with risks, for drivers and pedestrians alike,” she said in a Thursday news conference.

Traffic deaths and serious injuries have risen in recent years in the region, with cyclists and pedestrians making up a disproportionate number of casualties. Most have occurred on just 9 percent of the area’s roads — a “high-injury network.” The most critical of those are in relatively dense areas like Federal Boulevard in Denver, West Colfax in Denver and Lakewood, and East Colfax in Aurora.