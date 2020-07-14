WATCH LIVE: Polis To Give Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on Colorado's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday at 2 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live video coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

On Tuesday morning, Polis told Colorado Matters the reasoning behind his reluctance to enact a statewide face-covering order, and said of reopening Colorado's schools, "We can't sacrifice our children's future just because of the pandemic."

On Monday, Polis did extend his order requiring landlords to give tenants 30 days' notice before beginning eviction proceedings, although housing advocates fear the move may only delay the inevitable.