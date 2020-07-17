Extra Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Are Expiring Just As More Coloradans Seek Work

Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment is warning unemployment recipients that the extra federal benefit of $600 will end this month, just as the state’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month to 10.5 percent.

Cher Roybal Haavind, deputy executive director of the department, said they don’t want people getting the benefit to be “startled” when the money goes away. The state has paid out $1.9 billion through this extra federal benefit, and more than $3.5 billion total in unemployment assistance since the end of March.

The future of the federal unemployment benefit is one of the major differences between Democrats and Republicans in Congress, as leaders struggle to come to an agreement on another coronavirus relief package in the next few weeks.

House Democrats included extending the federal benefits as part of the Heroes Act, but some Republicans have expressed concerns that it provides a disincentive to work. Senate Democrats most recently proposed tying the extra benefit to the unemployment rate, so that it will decrease as employment goes up, while some Republican senators floated lowering the benefit to between $200 to $400.

Even if Congress can agree before the deadline, it may take a while for the results of that deal to reach Coloradans

“It is likely because of the looming expiration ... that there may be a gap in terms of when we are able to program our systems if there is a change in the benefit amount and administer those benefits,” Haavind said.

The last date the extra federal benefit can be filed for is July 25, Haavind said.