Evictions are legal again in Colorado after Gov. Jared Polis allowed his order temporarily suspending them to expire on June 14.

But cases are playing out differently depending on when and where they started.

Older cases are moving the fastest, with no guarantee that tenants will have another chance to repay their debt. More recent eviction filings will move more slowly, with landlords required to give at least 30-days notice before going to court.

Here’s what you need to know.

Can I be evicted right now in Colorado?

Yes. Landlords across Colorado may now file court cases to evict tenants and sheriff’s departments are again conducting removals. Tenants can be evicted if they are behind on rent, even if their failure to pay is a result of COVID-19 economic hardship.

Are there any limits on evictions right now?

Yes. The rules on evictions aren't uniform across Colorado, or even in different buildings. Evictions are still banned until July 25 for properties that have federally backed mortgages. Renters can check their building's status at the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac websites, or through the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s overview tool.

Starting July 26, landlords on those properties can also initiate an eviction process, but must give tenants in Colorado a 30-day notice.

In all Colorado cases, tenants have longer than usual to repay back rent. Landlords must allow 30 days before they go to court. If you can repay before the deadline, the case goes away. If you don’t, the landlord is no longer obligated to accept back rent from that point on. That 30-day deadline could shrink if Polis does not extend his eviction orders in August.

Landlords are allowed to charge late fees again, and they may raise rent if the lease allows.