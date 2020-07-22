Teachers, Parents, Staff: How Do You Feel About Colorado Schools Reopening?
Should schools reopen in the fall for in-person learning, or are virtual classrooms a better option? That’s an issue many are struggling with as districts announce reopening plans while at the same time Colorado coronavirus cases continue to trend upward.
As CPR News plans our coverage over the next few weeks, we’d like to know how you’re feeling about the prospect of sending your kids back to class — or going back yourself.

