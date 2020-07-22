Teachers, Parents, Staff: How Do You Feel About Colorado Schools Reopening?

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
July 22, 2020
Coronavirus Colfax and Hwy 40 From Bennet top the Buffalo Herd OverlookCoronavirus Colfax and Hwy 40 From Bennet top the Buffalo Herd OverlookHart Van Denburg/CPR News
We’d like to know how you’re feeling about the prospect of sending your kids back to class — or going back yourself.

Should schools reopen in the fall for in-person learning, or are virtual classrooms a better option? That’s an issue many are struggling with as districts announce reopening plans while at the same time Colorado coronavirus cases continue to trend upward.

