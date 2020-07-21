For months, Polis has talked about striking a balance between common sense measures aimed at protecting public health and allowing businesses to keep operating to protect the economy. At Tuesday’s press briefing, the governor appealed to young people to consider their own health, the broader economy and the community.

“It's the summer of no parties,” Polis reiterated, urging young people to choose events with perhaps four “besties” rather than big crowds. “Don't worry. You're 22. Now you'll still be young. Next year, you'll be 23. You'll be able to have fun, but now is not the time.”

Polis noted many young people work in the service industry, in restaurants, retails, frontline jobs and those jobs would be affected if the state’s virus numbers stumbled back.

Polis singled out another data point for concern: hospitalizations. He said the numbers had nearly doubled in the last two weeks. He said that was “not at all” a threat to the state’s healthcare system now, but “what we can't afford is another doubling and another doubling.”

Polis said the new policy, which he called temporary, would be in effect for the next 30 days.

The governor, and the executive director of the state health department, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, also said they had warned 15 counties that the counties would have to backtrack on reopening measures if they can’t rein in the spread of COVID-19. The group that could lose their variances, which allow for looser restrictions, include Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, Douglas, Arapahoe, Adams, Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties.